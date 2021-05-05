Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (REGN), NeoGenomics (NEO) and Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Regeneron (REGN), NeoGenomics (NEO) and Editas Medicine (EDIT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Regeneron (REGN)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $482.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $635.60 average price target, representing a 30.7% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Robert W. Baird also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $570.00 price target.

NeoGenomics (NEO)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper assigned a Hold rating to NeoGenomics today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Progenity, and Quidel.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoGenomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.67.

Editas Medicine (EDIT)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Editas Medicine. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.72, close to its 52-week low of $21.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 42.1% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Editas Medicine has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $44.25, a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

