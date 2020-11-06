Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (REGN), Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN), Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released today, Evan Seigerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $737.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $577.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Galera Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $679.36 average price target, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $675.00 price target.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $259.50, close to its 52-week high of $261.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $249.78, a 0.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, David Lebovitz from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $130.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.82, a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

