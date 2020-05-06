Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (REGN), Incyte (INCY) and Inogen (INGN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Regeneron (REGN), Incyte (INCY) and Inogen (INGN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Regeneron (REGN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $559.01, close to its 52-week high of $581.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 55.0% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Reata Pharmaceuticals, and Principia Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $550.86, implying a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $575.00 price target.

Incyte (INCY)

BMO Capital analyst George Farmer maintained a Hold rating on Incyte today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Blueprint Medicines, Seattle Genetics, and BridgeBio Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $96.33 average price target, a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $94.00 price target.

Inogen (INGN)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Inogen today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.00, close to its 52-week low of $31.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Inogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $58.67.

Inogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $58.67.