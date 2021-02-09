Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (REGN), Cigna (CI) and Neurocrine (NBIX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Regeneron (REGN), Cigna (CI) and Neurocrine (NBIX).

Regeneron (REGN)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron on February 7 and set a price target of $629.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $494.90.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 57.8% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Arena Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $658.00, which is a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cigna (CI)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Cigna on February 5 and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $206.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 69.2% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cigna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $256.71, implying a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $254.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report issued on February 4, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 51.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.00, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.