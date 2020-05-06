Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (REGN) and Premier (PINC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Regeneron (REGN) and Premier (PINC).

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released yesterday, Evan Seigerman from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $605.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $568.11, close to its 52-week high of $581.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 54.3% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $546.32, a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

Premier (PINC)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Hold rating on Premier yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 45.5% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Premier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.83, representing a 18.4% upside. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

