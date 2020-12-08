Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (REGN) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Regeneron (REGN) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $495.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 64.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $678.73 average price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.35, close to its 52-week low of $36.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 62.4% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and PTC Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.00.

