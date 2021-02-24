Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (REGN) and Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN) and Cassava Sciences (SAVA) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron on February 22 and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $468.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 49.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $657.86 average price target, which is a 43.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $640.00 price target.

Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Cassava Sciences yesterday and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viridian Therapeutics, Tenax Therapeutics, and vTv Therapeutics.

Cassava Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.00, which is a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $80.00 price target.

