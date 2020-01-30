Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (REGN) and Biogen (BIIB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Regeneron (REGN) and Biogen (BIIB).

Regeneron (REGN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $352.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $339.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 71.9% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $398.00, which is a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $411.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biogen (BIIB)

Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat maintained a Buy rating on Biogen today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $282.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Raffat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 68.6% success rate. Raffat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $304.80, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $338.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.