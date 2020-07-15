Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (REGN) and Avrobio (AVRO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Regeneron (REGN) and Avrobio (AVRO).

Regeneron (REGN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $619.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $632.85, close to its 52-week high of $655.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 64.0% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $602.12.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Avrobio (AVRO)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Buy rating on Avrobio today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avrobio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.