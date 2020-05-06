Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (REGN), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Premier (PINC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Premier (PINC) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $630.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $574.37, close to its 52-week high of $581.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 43.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $532.27 average price target, a -5.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 46.8% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.58.

Premier (PINC)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Premier, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 58.0% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Premier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.83.

