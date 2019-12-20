Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Radius Health (RDUS), Ocugen (OCGN) and Avrobio (AVRO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Radius Health (RDUS), Ocugen (OCGN) and Avrobio (AVRO).

Radius Health (RDUS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Radius Health, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Radius Health with a $32.00 average price target.

Ocugen (OCGN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Ocugen and a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.36, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 33.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocugen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.63.

Avrobio (AVRO)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Avrobio, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avrobio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.67.

