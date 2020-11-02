Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Quidel (QDEL) and Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Quidel (QDEL) and Repare Therapeutics (RPTX).

Quidel (QDEL)

Quidel received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $268.29, close to its 52-week high of $306.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quidel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $307.00.

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Repare Therapeutics, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 42.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Repare Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

