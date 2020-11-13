Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Quidel (QDEL) and Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Quidel (QDEL) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Quidel (QDEL)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Quidel. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $198.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quidel with a $307.00 average price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.6% and a 41.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $26.57 average price target.

