Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Qiagen (QGEN) and Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Qiagen (QGEN) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Qiagen (QGEN)

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen yesterday and set a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.23, close to its 52-week high of $45.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Reinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $44.12, which is a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Warburg Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR39.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released yesterday, Arsene Guekam from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.75, close to its 52-week high of $49.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 42.9% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genfit, Sanofi, and Adocia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $47.43 average price target, implying a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

