Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Qiagen (QGEN) and Sanofi (OtherSNYNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Qiagen (QGEN) and Sanofi (SNYNF).

Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report released yesterday, Sven Olaf Kuerten from DZ BANK AG upgraded Qiagen to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.29.

Kuerten has an average return of 4.8% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuerten is ranked #6887 out of 7423 analysts.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.99.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Papadakis maintained a Sell rating on Sanofi yesterday and set a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Papadakis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.0% success rate. Papadakis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Roche Holding AG, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.56.

