Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Qiagen (QGEN) and Gamida Cell (GMDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qiagen (QGEN) and Gamida Cell (GMDA) with bullish sentiments.

Qiagen (QGEN)

Berenberg Bank analyst Scott Bardo maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen yesterday and set a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Bardo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Bardo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Tecan Group AG, and Alcon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.91, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR51.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gamida Cell (GMDA)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Gamida Cell, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 44.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gamida Cell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.