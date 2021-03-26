Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Qiagen (QGEN) and Alcon (ALC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Qiagen (QGEN) and Alcon (ALC).

Qiagen (QGEN)

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg upgraded Qiagen to Buy on March 24 and set a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.1% and a 40.6% success rate. Reinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Fresenius Medical Care, and Koninklijke Philips.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $57.02 average price target.

Alcon (ALC)

In a report issued on March 24, David Evans from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Alcon, with a price target of CHF48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is ranked #2092 out of 7400 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alcon with a $75.79 average price target.

