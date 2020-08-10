Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Puma Biotechnology (PBYI), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and BioCryst (BCRX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and BioCryst (BCRX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Hold rating on Puma Biotechnology on August 6 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 54.2% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Puma Biotechnology is a Hold with an average price target of $12.50, which is a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

In a report issued on August 6, David Steinberg from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 49.3% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $12.80, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

BioCryst (BCRX)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on BioCryst on August 6 and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

BioCryst has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.63.

