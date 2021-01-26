Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pulse Biosciences (PLSE), KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) and Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE), KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) and Precision BioSciences (DTIL) with bullish sentiments.

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Pulse Biosciences today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.84, close to its 52-week high of $36.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 53.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.67.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 68.8% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Sangamo Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision BioSciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.75, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

