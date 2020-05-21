Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pulmatrix (PULM) and Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pulmatrix (PULM) and Revolution Medicines (RVMD) with bullish sentiments.

Pulmatrix (PULM)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pulmatrix, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.88, close to its 52-week high of $2.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 49.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pulmatrix with a $10.00 average price target.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

Revolution Medicines received a Buy rating and a $55.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 86.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Revolution Medicines with a $41.00 average price target.

