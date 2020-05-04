Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: PTC Therapeutics (PTCT), Galapagos (GLPG) and Amgen (AMGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT), Galapagos (GLPG) and Amgen (AMGN).

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

In a report issued on May 1, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PTC Therapeutics, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 53.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

PTC Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Galapagos (GLPG)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Galapagos on May 1 and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $214.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $230.50.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report issued on May 1, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Amgen, with a price target of $236.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $230.98.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 52.9% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $252.87, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMGN: