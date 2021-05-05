Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and Carbios SA (OtherCOOSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and Carbios SA (COOSF) with bullish sentiments.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 51.8% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

PTC Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.20, a 57.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Carbios SA (COOSF)

In a report issued on May 3, Baptiste de Leudeville from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Carbios SA, with a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.75.

Leudeville has an average return of 66.3% when recommending Carbios SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #1970 out of 7491 analysts.

Carbios SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.37.

