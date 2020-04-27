Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: PTC Therapeutics (PTCT), AbbVie (ABBV) and Sanofi (OtherSNYNF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT), AbbVie (ABBV) and Sanofi (SNYNF).

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

In a report issued on April 24, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PTC Therapeutics, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC Therapeutics with a $64.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report issued on April 24, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.7% and a 25.9% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

AbbVie has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.67, implying a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report issued on April 24, David Evans from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR99.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $99.96, close to its 52-week high of $103.36.

Evans has an average return of 8.7% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is ranked #904 out of 6493 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.02, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR103.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SNYNF: