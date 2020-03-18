Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Provention Bio (PRVB) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Provention Bio (PRVB) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) with bullish sentiments.

Provention Bio (PRVB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Provention Bio today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -26.0% and a 14.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Provention Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.6% and a 24.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, a 225.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

