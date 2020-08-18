Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Provention Bio (PRVB) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Provention Bio (PRVB) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) with bullish sentiments.

Provention Bio (PRVB)

In a report issued on August 6, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Provention Bio, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 41.5% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Iterum Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Provention Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, implying a 130.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

In a report issued on August 6, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, which is a 277.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

