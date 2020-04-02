Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Provention Bio (PRVB) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Provention Bio (PRVB) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD).

Provention Bio (PRVB)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Provention Bio yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Provention Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying a 150.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -13.3% and a 31.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.73.

