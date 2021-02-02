Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Prothena (PRTA) and Biodesix (BDSX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Prothena (PRTA) and Biodesix (BDSX) with bullish sentiments.

Prothena (PRTA)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Prothena, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prothena with a $23.67 average price target.

Biodesix (BDSX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Biodesix yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 76.1% and a 87.2% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Genetron Holdings, and Guardant Health.

Biodesix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.33.

