Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) and Biomerica (BMRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) and Biomerica (BMRA) with bullish sentiments.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.28, close to its 52-week high of $35.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 49.7% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Protagonist Therapeutics with a $43.50 average price target, representing a 30.7% upside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Biomerica (BMRA)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Biomerica today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.76, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Chembio Diagnostics, and Semler Scientific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biomerica with a $13.00 average price target.

