Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ProQR (PRQR) and Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ProQR (PRQR) and Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) with bullish sentiments.

ProQR (PRQR)

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 43.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

ProQR has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.33, representing a 273.7% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

In a report issued on May 11, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $5.00 average price target, implying a 151.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on VBLT: