Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Principia Biopharma (PRNB), Revolution Medicines (RVMD) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Principia Biopharma (PRNB), Revolution Medicines (RVMD) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) with bullish sentiments.

Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Principia Biopharma today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.16, close to its 52-week high of $95.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 46.0% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Arcus Biosciences.

Principia Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.83, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Revolution Medicines today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Revolution Medicines with a $47.00 average price target.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren maintained a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.55, close to its 52-week low of $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Buren is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 46.5% success rate. Buren covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Theravance Biopharma with a $33.67 average price target, an 86.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.