Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Principia Biopharma (PRNB), Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Principia Biopharma (PRNB), Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) with bullish sentiments.

Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Principia Biopharma today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Principia Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Constellation Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 37.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals with a $49.33 average price target, which is a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Protagonist Therapeutics with a $23.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.