Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Prevail Therapeutics and a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.3% and a 36.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Gene Therapies, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed assigned a Buy rating to BridgeBio Pharma today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.6% and a 48.1% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Assembly Biosciences, Coherus Biosciences, and Wave Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BridgeBio Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.50.

