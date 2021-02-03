Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Premier (PINC), Immunovant (IMVT) and Amgen (AMGN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Premier (PINC), Immunovant (IMVT) and Amgen (AMGN).

Premier (PINC)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Buy rating on Premier yesterday and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Premier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.13, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Immunovant (IMVT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Immunovant today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Immunovant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.88, representing a 104.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Amgen (AMGN)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Amgen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $240.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 66.4% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $269.92, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $200.00 price target.

