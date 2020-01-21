Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Precision BioSciences (DTIL) and Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Precision BioSciences (DTIL) and Ironwood Pharma (IRWD).

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 48.7% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision BioSciences with a $21.00 average price target.

Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Ironwood Pharma today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ironwood Pharma with a $12.67 average price target, representing a -1.0% downside. In a report issued on January 6, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

