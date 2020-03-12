Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: PolarityTE (PTE) and Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PolarityTE (PTE) and Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) with bullish sentiments.

PolarityTE (PTE)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on PolarityTE today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.99, close to its 52-week low of $0.92.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 33.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PolarityTE with a $12.00 average price target.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.08, close to its 52-week low of $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 44.7% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Allena Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, which is a 435.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

