Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: PolarityTE (PTE) and Atricure (ATRC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PolarityTE (PTE) and Atricure (ATRC) with bullish sentiments.

PolarityTE (PTE)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on PolarityTE today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.04, close to its 52-week low of $0.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -25.5% and a 21.9% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and GW Pharma.

PolarityTE has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.25.

Atricure (ATRC)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Atricure, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 52.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Atricure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.86, a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

