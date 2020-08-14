Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: PLx Pharma (PLXP) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on PLx Pharma (PLXP) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

PLx Pharma (PLXP)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on PLx Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ANI Pharmaceuticals, Lannett, and PolyPid.

PLx Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Acer Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, a 103.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

