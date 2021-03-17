Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX), Urogen Pharma (URGN) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX), Urogen Pharma (URGN) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) with bullish sentiments.

Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Pliant Therapeutics, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pliant Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Urogen Pharma, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urogen Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.00, an 116.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Kala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Aerie Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals with a $29.00 average price target.

