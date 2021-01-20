Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS), UnitedHealth (UNH) and Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS), UnitedHealth (UNH) and Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) with bullish sentiments.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.6% and a 69.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pieris Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to UnitedHealth, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $352.19, close to its 52-week high of $367.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 76.6% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UnitedHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $395.61, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

In a report released yesterday, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Tenax Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 39.2% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Tenax Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

