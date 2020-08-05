Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO), NuVasive (NUVA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO), NuVasive (NUVA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) with bullish sentiments.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Phio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.62, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 38.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Phio Pharmaceuticals with a $4.00 average price target.

NuVasive (NUVA)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on NuVasive today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVasive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.10, which is a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.76.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 50.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, a 93.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

