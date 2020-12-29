Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) and Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) and Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT).

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Phathom Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics to Hold today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 41.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcturus Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.88, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $69.00 price target.

