Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) and Graybug Vision (GRAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) and Graybug Vision (GRAY) with bullish sentiments.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Graybug Vision (GRAY)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Graybug Vision, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 45.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graybug Vision is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.50.

