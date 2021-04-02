Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pfizer (PFE), Sanofi (OtherSNYNF) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Pfizer (PFE), Sanofi (SNYNF) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Pfizer (PFE)

Goldman Sachs analyst Terence Flynn maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer on March 31 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Flynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Flynn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arvinas Holding Company, Revance Therapeutics, and Johnson & Johnson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $41.50 average price target, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

Credit Suisse analyst Trung Huynh maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi on March 31 and set a price target of EUR96.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.56.

Huynh has an average return of 1.6% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Huynh is ranked #2506 out of 7423 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.56, implying a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR99.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report issued on March 30, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on BioNTech SE, with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 54.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

BioNTech SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.33, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

