Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pfizer (PFE) and Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Pfizer (PFE) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Pfizer (PFE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Schott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 47.9% success rate. Schott covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Idexx Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Eli Lilly & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pfizer is a Hold with an average price target of $40.67, implying a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Elmar Kraus maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.95, close to its 52-week high of $54.70.

Kraus has an average return of 17.3% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Kraus is ranked #2846 out of 7261 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.53, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR42.00 price target.

