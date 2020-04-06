Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pfizer (PFE) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pfizer (PFE) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Pfizer (PFE)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer on April 2 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.0% and a 18.3% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $42.55 average price target, implying a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report issued on April 2, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $116.51, close to its 52-week high of $124.32.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 47.7% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.42, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

