Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pfizer (PFE) and Immunovant (IMVT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Pfizer (PFE) and Immunovant (IMVT).

Pfizer (PFE)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $40.00 average price target, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Immunovant (IMVT)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Immunovant today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunovant with a $43.89 average price target, which is a 67.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.