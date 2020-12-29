Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pfizer (PFE) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Pfizer (PFE) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM).

Pfizer (PFE)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.4% and a 39.0% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $41.83 average price target, representing a 13.4% upside. In a report issued on December 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.8% and a 62.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.