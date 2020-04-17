Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pfenex (PFNX) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pfenex (PFNX) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) with bullish sentiments.

Pfenex (PFNX)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Pfenex on April 15. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.40, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfenex with a $19.00 average price target.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.8% and a 33.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Kezar Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $25.00 average price target.

