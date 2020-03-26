Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Personalis (PSNL), Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) and Viela Bio (VIE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Personalis (PSNL), Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) and Viela Bio (VIE) with bullish sentiments.

Personalis (PSNL)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Personalis, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.38, close to its 52-week low of $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Shockwave Medical.

Personalis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, representing a 223.5% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

Barclays analyst Jack Meehan maintained a Buy rating on Bio-Rad Laboratories today and set a price target of $430.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $334.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as PRA Health Sciences, Myriad Genetics, and IQVIA Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bio-Rad Laboratories with a $431.67 average price target, a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Viela Bio (VIE)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Viela Bio, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Voyager Therapeutics, and Prevail Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viela Bio with a $49.00 average price target, representing a 49.1% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

