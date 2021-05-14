Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Perrigo Company (PRGO), Exagen (XGN) and Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Perrigo Company (PRGO), Exagen (XGN) and Travere Therapeutics (TVTX).

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

In a report issued on March 18, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.4% and a 41.8% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Perrigo Company with a $52.75 average price target, representing a 20.6% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Exagen (XGN)

In a report issued on April 5, Mark Massaro from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Exagen, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.40, close to its 52-week low of $10.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Accelerate Diagnostics, Talis Biomedical, and Exact Sciences.

Exagen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50, an 89.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz reiterated a Buy rating on Travere Therapeutics on May 7 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 43.8% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Travere Therapeutics with a $39.83 average price target, which is a 105.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

